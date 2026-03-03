The Manly Sea Eagles are floating a bold idea that could dramatically reshape the match-day experience at 4 Pines Park.

In comments that have already sparked debate among fans, Sea Eagles chief executive Jason King didn't rule anything out when talking about the club's approach to crowd access.

He suggested that in the future, only members might be able to attend home games if attendance patterns and fan behaviour continue to evolve.

King said plainly to the media: “It could get to the point where being a Manly member is the only way to lock in your seat – it's supply and demand.”

The club smashed the 20,000 membership total in 2025, and last week, they sold almost 1500 memberships within two days.

Manly are expecting to be number one among the Australian-based NRL teams for ticket demand, especially as they start this season with three home games in the first month of the season.

“Obviously we would like to have match tickets available for purchase for our casual fans and the away team as well, but that soon might not be the case," King said.

“Our home ground, while it might not yet have the modern upgrades of other grounds, offers a vibrant, tribal, and family-friendly atmosphere, which should never be lost to the game.

“All Manly fans love this place and there is nothing quite like a heaving 4 Pines Park at full capacity. I know the players feed off that energy.

“We're looking forward to seeing it at full capacity for our opening three games and hopefully many more across the season.”

With the 'run it straight' challenge that went viral last season, taking place at 4 Pines Park last season, which had the club threatening bans to fans continuing to participate, Manly is hoping to also reduce the chaotic and life-threatening situations between fans at the ground.

While the club hasn't committed to a firm decision, King made it clear that if restricting entry to members improves the club's relationship with its paying supporters and helps create a more vibrant home-ground environment, it's on the table.

With the club celebrating its 80th anniversary and inviting former premiership winners to games this season, including Jamie Lyon and Michael Robertson against the Raiders, who starred in the 2008 Grand Final, it's essential that fans are doing their part in supporting the club wholeheartedly.

Manly will play the Canberra Raiders in round one, Newcastle in round two, have a bye in round three and play the Sydney Roosters in round four at 4 Pines Park.