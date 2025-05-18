David Nofoaluma, a former winger for the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers, is reportedly set to join a new club that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Nofoaluma is set to return to the United Kingdom and sign with the Halifax Panthers, who compete in the second tier of the English Super League, per All Out Rugby League.

The move comes after he spent the beginning of this year in France's Elite One Championship competition with the Pia Donkey, but the season has now come to a close.

Named the 2020 Dally M Winger of the Year, Nofoaluma featured in 192 games for the Tigers between 2013 and 2023, to go with another six for the Melbourne Storm in 2022 while on loan and has 104 career NRL tries to his name.

This saw him become the club's all-time leading try scorer and represent both Samoa and (surprisingly) Serbia in the international arena.

While he was a stalwart in the Tigers' backline over the years, his end at the team was marred in controversy which concluded with him agreeing to a severance package of $300,000.

This came after he refused to train and then arrived late to a training session, having complained to the RLPA over unfair treatment from the club's coaching staff.