A former forward for the Wests Tigers has reportedly inked a new contract with another team that will see him return to the NRL for the 2025 season.

Standing at an impressive 192cm and 105kg, second-rower turned prop Tukimihia Simpkins has agreed to terms with an NRL team after his last match in the competition occurred in 2021.

Only 21, Simpkins was initially signed to the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition at the age of 15 before deciding to make the cross-code switch to rugby league.

Born in Rotorua, New Zealand, the 21-year-old managed five appearances for the Wests Tigers three years ago, having joined them from the North Queensland Cowboys, but has since found himself away from the top grade.

According to The Courier Mail, Simpkins will return to the NRL next season to play under Des Hasler after signing a two-year contract with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2026 season.

His return to the NRL comes after a great season in the QLD Cup for the Norths Devils.

Simpkins moved states to play for the Devils after spending the previous four seasons with the Wests Tigers and their NSW Cup feeder team, the Western Suburbs Magpies.

In all of his appearances for them this season, he has managed 25 tackle busts, 772.3 post-contact metres, 309 tackles at 93.9 per cent efficiency and is averaging 111 running metres per game.

