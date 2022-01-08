Ex-Wests Tigers playmaker Moses Mbye has backed his former club and halfback Luke Brooks to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign.

The venture club amassed an 8-16 record to finish the season 13th, with pressure continuing to mount on senior coach Michael Maguire.

Brooks was the poster boy for the Tigers' woes tortuous the year, constantly having to endure scrutiny for team faults and often having his name linked to the exit at Concord.

Despite ongoing speculation to suggest the 27-year-old could join Newcastle prior to the end of his current deal with the club, Brooks has remained loyal to the club that handed him his NRL debut in 2013.

The Tigers halfback remains a key cog in Maguire's system as they look to break their finals drought in 2022, with Mbye of the belief Brooks just needs the right people around him to "unlock" his greatest potential.

"You keep seeing guys like Brooksy used as a bit of a punching bag, but he’s just an exceptional player," Mbye told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"It’s going to take one little thing to unlock him and he’ll be away. He just needed a few more people around him to give him the knowledge and information and he’ll be fine.

"I think what they’ve gone and done now is get some real experienced guys with [Tim] Sheens and [Nathan] Cayless, and I think they’ll be a real threat this year. I think they’re definitely moving in the right direction."

Mbye departed the Tigers this off-season one year prior to the expiration of his contract with the club, joining St George Illawarra on a two-year deal.

The three-time Queensland representative revealed he wasn't sure where he would land in leaving the Tigers, however he knew it was time to move on from Concord.

"For me, I knew I needed a change," Mbye admitted.

"I didn’t have a preference where I wanted to go, but I just knew I needed a change from the Tigers. I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity at the Dragons."

As seen throughout his tenure with the Tigers, Mbye is capable of playing across several lines as a flexible asset.

The 28-year-old is likely to continue to feature among multiple roles when he lines up for the Saints in 2022, with their playmaking and centre stocks already loaded with exciting talent.

Should injuries evade Mbye's upcoming campaign, the Dragons utility will line up against the Tigers in Round 8 in Wollongong.