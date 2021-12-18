Newcastle is still holding onto hope that current Tigers halfback Luke Brooks will be on their books in 2022.

Although the 26-year-old still has two-years left to run on his $1.7 million deal with the Concord club, reports from the Hunter region claim that the Knights are in a prime position to offer their own deal should Brooks want out of Wests.

With upwards of $650,000 of salary space at their disposal and two roster spots left to fill, The Newcastle Herald has suggested that Brooks is still internally seen as the man to replace the departing Mitchell Pearce in the middle of McDonald Jones Stadium.

Given these two cards up their sleeves, and the fact that a clear halves replacement to work under club consultant Andrew Johns is yet to fully arise, it appears likely that another offer for Brooks will be tabled to the Tigers.

Still, with Wests' Director of Football Tim Sheens having rebuked each and every offer for the halfback, it also appears likely that if Brooks held a desire to fill Newcastle's void, the previously embattled playmaker would need to negotiate a release from the Tigers' claws.

At the present, Knights head coach Adam O'Brien currently has options in Phoenix Crossland, Jake Clifford and Adam Clune to wear the No.7 jersey next season.

However, the dearth of experience that this trifecta collectively provides could well see the expansion side miss out on finals if their youth is opted for.

With the Knights having closed their operations ahead of the festive season, there are sure to be many members of the red and blue army that will be hoping St.Nick - or the club's recruiters - can deliver them a battle-hardened playmaker for the upcoming season.

And while O'Brien and the Knights finished their 2021 campaign in 7th position, a return to the September action and shot at a third premiership may be out of reach if these Christmas wishes go unfulfilled.