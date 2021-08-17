Wests utility Moses Mbye will leave Concord at season's end after four years with the Tigers.

The 27-year-old is has joined St George Illawarra until the end of the 2023 season, with the Tigers announcing on Tuesday that Mbye will leave the club at the conclusion of this season.

Mbye has played 61 games for the Tigers since joining the venture club from Canterbury midway through the 2018 season.

The club have granted Mbye a release from the final year of his contract, with club chief executive Justin Pascoe thanking the former Queensland representative.

“On behalf of all at the club, I’d like to thank Moses for his efforts at Wests Tigers and extend our thanks to him for his service to the club," Pascoe said via the club's announcement.

“In particular, I’d like to recognise Moses’ achievements as the 21st player to captain Wests Tigers and commend him on the way he carried himself, both on and off the field, while wearing the Wests Tigers jersey.

“Moses has shown himself to be a versatile and talented player right throughout his career and we wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Mbye has played 155 NRL games since making his league debut with the Bulldogs in 2014.

Mbye will join George Burgess, Jaydn Su'A and Francis Molo in heading to Kogarah at the end of this season.