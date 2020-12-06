Ex-Sea Eagle Albert Hopoate has turned down the chance to play with brother Will at the Bulldogs by signing with Canberra.

David Riccio from The Daily Telegraph reports Hopoate signed a one-year-deal worth under $100,000 to join the preliminary finalist.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Sea Eagles in 2016 and went on to play five games for the club.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he is excited to work with Hopoate next season.

“I really like that Albert has taken the challenging decision over the more familiar decision to play at the same club as his brother,’’ Stuart told The Daily Telegraph.

“He’s a very talented football player and I’m looking forward to having him.’’