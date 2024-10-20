Hamish McLennan, the former boss of Rugby Australia, has urged the 15-man code to target Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary and offer him whatever he wants as they prepare for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The statement from McLennan comes after Joseph Suaalii officially switched over to rugby union on a deal worth around $5 million (with a two-year player option worth $4 million) and has been seen training with the NSW Waratahs and the Australian squad.

After his first couple of weeks in the 15-man code and a successful career with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL competition, there has been much talk about whether many more rugby league players could follow in his footsteps.

There has also been chatter that his signing could create a potential revolt in the rugby union ranks and see them move over to the 13-man code like Carter Gordon and Mark Nawaqanitawase.

“Joseph has already driven massive interest in rugby union and paid for himself over and over again,” former Rugby Australia Chairman McLennan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He's a global rugby superstar before he has even pulled on a Wallaby jumper, and he'll be a wonderful role model for aspiring young players.

“The decades-long under-performance of the Wallabies means they need investment in the top tier to drive value in sponsorship, media rights and crowds.

"We haven't won a World Cup since 1999, and a Bledisloe Cup in 23 years, so you don't need more evidence the system needs an overhaul and to be centralised.

“I'd be having a crack at the likes of Nathan Cleary and a few others."

This isn't the first time Cleary has been linked with a potential code switch.

In April this year, McLennan revealed that the two-time Clive Churchill medallist was on Rugby Australia's hitlist alongside several other players.

The other players were Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) and Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels).

Previously working closely under New Zealand All Blacks legend Dan Carter, Cleary spoke at the end of last year about a potential code switch with the upcoming Rugby World Cup but revealed that it is unlikely to happen.

“The game needs another five Josephs as the World Cup for '27 [to be played in Australia] is just around the corner and the clock is ticking...Thank god for Joseph, because that's all everyone is talking about," McLennan added.

"Australia is No.10 in the world [rankings] and needs an injection of talent or there will be nothing left to sell.”