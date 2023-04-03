Ex-Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner has suffered a major pectoral injury whilst filming the new series of SAS: Australia.

Currently in recovery according to The Daily Telegraph, Cordner was forced into retirement in 2020 due to being on the backend of multiple injuries and several concussions.

The Roosters, who deal with concussion as seriously as any club in the competition, supported Cordner all the way through his career as the club captain missed more and more games with head injuries.

Limited to only 183 career NRL games, the New South Wales State of Origin captain suffered a broken ankle, knee injuries, shoulder injuries and a pectoral muscle injury within his playing career.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Cordner suffered his second pectoral muscle tear whilst filming for the Channel 7 reality show.

He was then treated by SAS: Australia's chief medical officer Dr Dan Pronk and has returned to Australia from Jordan.

Due to all contestants signing confidentiality agreements prior to joining the show, Cordner was unable to comment on his current situation.