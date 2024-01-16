Former NRL player Dane Chisholm has announced his retirement from rugby league after spending 13 years in the sport at a professional level.

Although he only managed to play a single game in the NRL - Round 10 of the 2011 NRL season for the Melbourne Storm against Canberra Raiders - Chisholm spent time with the Wests Tigers, Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs before taking his talents overseas.

It was overseas in the Super League, RFL Championship and Leage One - the top-three tiers of rugby league in England - where he excelled, playing 142 games and scoring 994 points (73 tries, 345 goals and 12 field goals).

He would also appear for the French national team on four occasions and tried his hand at rugby union for the Manly Marlins between 2014 and 2015.

"Decided to hang the boots up professionally," he said via social media.

"What a ride that was. I've made mates for life and travelled the world but most of all got to meet my beautiful wife and have my amazing kids.

"Thanks to everyone who made the journey such a good one. Onto the next phase."

Chisholm will mainly be remembered for winning the Under-20s competition with the Melbourne Storm in 2009 against the Wests Tigers and being a regular star in reserve grade in the NSW Cup competition.