Former NRL prop Kelepi Tanginoa, who had stints at the Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles, has made the next call on his rugby league career.

Tanginoa has been confirmed to join English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers on a three-year contract that will see him remain there until the end of the 2026 season.

Spending his junior days playing in New South Wales, the forward was signed by the Parramatta Eels at the age of 19. He would go on to appear in 13 games for the club after making his debut in Round 2 of the 2013 season against the Bulldogs.

However, he would then move to another state for a spell with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2015 before making his way back to New South Wales to sign a contract for the Manly Sea Eagles (2017-19 - 16 appearances).

It was after the 2019 season, that Tanginoa decided to take his talents overseas and compete in the Super League. A place he will likely continue to ply his trade until his retirement.

"I was really excited when I found out I had the opportunity to come to Hull KR," Tanginoa told hullkr.co.uk.

"I've known Willie (Peters) since 2017 when we were both at Manly Sea Eagles. So, I know a bit about Willie and what he can bring to a team. When he gave me a call, it was a no-brainer for me.

"I know what Willie can bring out of me as a player and to see what he's brought to Hull KR and the progress they've made in the Challenge Cup and Super League, I'm really grateful to be a part of that next year.

"It will feel pretty comfortable for me entering a new environment knowing a few of the boys. Batch (James Batchelor), Jai (Whitbread) , Yusuf (Aydin) and Corey (Hall) are top quality players, I'm looking forward to playing alongside them again.

"It's exciting. Every time I play at Hull KR, they're probably the loudest fans in Super League. I can't wait to play in front of a home crowd and hear the fans get behind us next year.

"One of the reasons I agreed to come to Hull KR was the progress they're making. What the club did this year was amazing and the ambition they have for the future is bright. To do that next year and for the years to come, I want to be part of that.

"I'm ready to get to work and earn my spot. I'll be showing the players, the club and the fans that I'm here to work of the boys and put my best forward."

Tanginoa's new head coach, Willie Peters, spoke on his arrival to the club and was delighted to have him on board for the 2024 Super League campaign.

"I'm really happy to get Kelepi (Tanginoa) on board. I've worked with Kelepi when I was a coach at Manly (Sea Eagles). He's always been known as a powerful player," he said.

"Kelepi will bring leg speed and punch to the team. He's been known as one of the better back-rowers in Super League and he made the league's Dream Team in 2020.

"Kelepi has joined Hull KR because he sees the vision of where the club is going and he wants to win silverware. He's hungry for success and those are the players we want at Hull KR."