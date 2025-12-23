An NRL journeyman who played for five different teams has been officially named as the first boxing opponent for recently released Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Seven years after hanging up the boots on his playing career in the NRL, Jeremy Latimore has been unveiled as the first opponent for Nelson Asofa-Solomona after he was granted a release from the remainder of his contract by the Storm.

Taking place on January 16 in Brisbane, the bout will be the New Zealand international's first of a nine-fight deal with No Limit Boxing, which is run by another former NRL front-rower in George Rose.

"I honestly feel like this is the perfect time to get the bloke. Because the more Big Nels fights, the better he'll get," Latimore said.

"But the only fight he's had so far has been over two-minute rounds. And no matter how much you prepare for threes, you get in there, and it's like you've got concrete boots on.

"Then, too, throw in the pressure he's going to be under coming into this. That's why I think he's going to get out under those bright lights in Brisbane and get a shock.

"Immediately, I had my own mates texting me saying you're gonna f***ing lose, but I get it. Nelson's a big guy. He's had that one fight against Jarod Wallace [and won by KO], so I'm under no illusion about how much power he's got.