A former dummy-half and playmaker for the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, Craig Garvey has agreed to join a new team, which will see him continue his rugby league playing career.

Named the 2024 Ron Massey Cup Player of the Year, the 32-year-old has agreed to link up with the Nambucca Heads Roosters, who compete in the Tooheys New Group 2 competition and are coming off a premiership victory in 2025.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, Garvey featured in 23 matches in the NRL with ten of those coming during his time with the Dragons and the other 13 from his tenure at the Bulldogs.

He also represented the Indigenous All Stars in the annual pre-season clash in 2016.

Garvey's younger brother, Grant Garvey, also played in the NRL, registering a single match for the Sydney Roosters and was also a two-time Under-18s representative for the New South Wales Blues.

"We are extremely happy to announce Craig Garvey has signed up for the 2026 season.

Craig has played NRL for the Dragons and the Bulldogs and is an extremely professional rugby league player," a statement from the club read.

"Recently winning the Ron Massey Cup with the Glebe Dirty Reds, Craig will be a massive asset to our young squad. We are very excited to see what 2026 will bring for Craig at our proud club."