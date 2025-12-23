Matt Parcell, a former NRL dummy-half for the Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles, has decided to make a U-turn on his decision to retire and will return to the field for a new club next season.

Retiring at the end of 2024, Parcell has decided to return to the field in 2026 where he will link up with the Western Clydesdales in the QLD Cup and will once again play under coaches Ben and Shane Walker.

The grandson of former Australian international Gary Parcell, the Queensland-born hooker has played one season with the Brisbane Broncos in 2015 (six matches) and one season with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2016 (15 games).

Last playing in the NRL in 2016, the hooker also played in over 160 matches for the Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

Throughout his Super League tenure, he helped Hull reach the 2023 Challenge Cup final and helped the Rhinos win the Super League Grand Final in 2017.

“When I finished in England. I was pretty happy. I was done. A chat with Ben and Shane changed that though and to be honest, they didn't really have to say much," Parcell said via Hull Live.

“I owe them so much. I was 17 when I played for them at Ipswich Jets and I wouldn't be a professional player if it was not for their support, their coaching and everything else they did for me.

“The opportunity to play for them one more time was too good to pass up.”