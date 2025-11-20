A former NRL fullback for the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers, Caleb Aekins has decided to sign with a new club ahead of the 2026 season as he looks to continue his playing career.

After spending this year with the Featherstone Rovers, Aekins has decided to take his talents to the Bradford Bulls on a one-year contract, who compete in the overseas Super League competition.

A three-time international for Wales, the move to Bradford comes after he spent time at the Leigh Leopards under Adrian Lam and has been at Featherstone for the past three years, where he has accumulated 44 tries in 82 matches.

“I am really happy to be joining the Buls and I'm grateful for the opportunity," Aekins said.

"Obviously it is a very exciting time for everyone involved to be back in Super League and I can't wait to be a part of such a special chapter in the history of this great club.

“I'm looking forward to meeting my team-mates and the fans, from my games against Bradford I know how passionate they are.”

Before making the move overseas, he registered 12 matches for the Panthers and a further seven for the Raiders between the seasons of 2018 and 2021.

“Caleb is another player who shows we've been doing our homework, he's somebody that I tracked for a little bit in my time at Salford," Bradford Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty said.

"I've seen him in particular when he was full-time at Leigh Leopards (nee Centurions), He's quick, he's elusive, he's very good in and around the ruck but he's also good on the edge of shapes as well.

“There's a lot of parts of his game that I really like, I'm really looking forward to seeing what Caleb can do in the Bulls shirt, I really think we can help him kick on to the next part of his journey and his career.”