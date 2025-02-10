Jarrod Sammut, a former fullback for the Penrith Panthers, has secured a new contract allowing him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2009, Sammut will remain overseas in England after inking a one-year contract with the Keighley Cougars who compete in the RFL League One competition - the third-highest tier in the United Kingdom under the Super League and RFL Championship.

Turning 38 later this month, he registered 38 games for the Penrith Panthers at fullback and in the halves at halfback between 2007 and 2009.

His career in Australia also included winning back-to-back Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Finals for the club, where he captained the team to a 2007 win against the Parramatta Eels.

A student of the famed Patrician Brothers' College Blacktown, the 37-year-old has gone on to play nearly 300 matches overseas with teams such as the Bradford Bulls, London Broncos, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards

In the international arena, he has represented Malta on 17 different occasions and scored 107 points. Surprisingly, he played one international rugby union test for Malta in 2008.

“Jarrod will now link up with the likes of Izaac Farrell, Jack Miller and Ben Dean and just share some of his experience with the halves in this team," Cougars head coach Jake Webster said.

"Jaz and I are well versed and I know what he is capable of, he can play anywhere in the spine and that's something I am looking to develop as the year goes on.

"His arrival adds competition for places and raises standards.”

