A former AFL and NRL rookie for the Hawthorn Hawks and Melbourne Storm has allegedly been charged with attempted murder.

According to The Herald Sun, Shem Tatupu has been charged with attempted murder and will face Melbourne Magistrates' Court in August.

It is understood that he was arrested and charged by Victorian police in relation to a family violence matter, per the publication.

Initially starting his professional sporting career with Hawthorn in the AFL, Tatupu was signed as a Category B rookie at the end of 2013 and played 22 VFL games for the club.

Failing to play an AFL match during his tenure at the Hawks, he decided to make the switch to the Melbourne Storm for the 2016 NRL season, having been a highly-rated junior player in New Zealand in both rugby league and union.

Although he never featured in a single first-grade match, Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi once described him as an "exciting prospect who possesses excellent athletic abilities".