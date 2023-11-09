Former Manly Sea Eagles halfback Cade Cust has confirmed his next move after leaving the Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Cust confirmed his departure from the Warriors earlier this week after joining the club from the Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2022 season.

He will now join the Salford Red Devils on a one-year deal, with an option to extend by a further season.

Brought in to replace the departing Brodie Croft, the move sees him join the likes of former NRL players such as Ken Sio, Tim Lafai, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright, Kallum Watkins and Nene Macdonald on the roster.

The Scone-born Sea Eagle had lined up for the Manly Sea Eagles on 27 occasions since making his debut in Round 10, 2019. During this time, he scored 36 points and represented the Indigenous All Stars at the beginning of the 2021 season.

"I am really looking forward to meeting everyone involved at the club," Cust said in a media statement.

"To the fans, I am a competitor who loves the game and can?t wait to represent you all!"

"We are really pleased to add Cade to our group," Salford coach Paul Rowley said.

"I have watched enough of him to confidently say there is a very talented rugby player who will thrive amongst this outstanding group of lads at Salford.

"After some good conversations with Cade, it is clear to me that his enthusiasm, determination, belief and good character are a great fit and addition to our group.

"Myself, Kurt and Krissy are delighted to commit to Cade and supporting him to be his absolute best!"

Ian Blease, the Director of Rugby and Operations at the Salford Red Devils, also spoke on the move of Cust that will see him at the club next season with an option for the following year.

"It is great news to bring a player of Cade's calibre to Salford Red Devils," Blease added.

"He is a player full of potential and we believe this is the perfect environment for him to progress and show our supporters what he is capable of.

"I want to welcome Cade and his family to the club - I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together!"