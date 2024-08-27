Former rugby league hardman John Bilbija has passed away at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Playing rugby league in the 1980s, Bilbija represented the Balmain Tigers (1980-81), Parramatta Eels (1982), Western Suburbs Magpies (1986-87) and South Sydney Rabbitohs (1988), amassing 49 appearances in first grade.

According to Wide World of Sports, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday at his home in Penrith.

"The Parramatta Eels are saddened to hear of the passing of Eel #403, John Bilbija, following a lengthy battle with dementia," the Eels said in a club statement.

"John was a teenage soccer enthusiast before switching codes to join Birchgrove juniors in 1978. He was graded with the Balmain Tigers the following year.

"Having made his first-grade debut for Balmain in 1980, he played for two seasons before joining Parramatta in 1982.

"A strong second row forward and rugged defender, he represented the blue and gold in all three grades during the 1982 season, playing 1 first-grade game as a replacement, 7 reserve grade games and 17 third grade games.