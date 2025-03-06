Former New Zealand Kiwis enforcer and head coach David Kidwell has landed a new coaching position which will see him remain in the 15-man code and work under a former colleague.

Last playing in the NRL in 2009, Kidwell has been appointed as an assistant coach of the rugby union side Leicester Tigers which will see him reunite and work under Michael Cheika.

Arriving at the Tigers, his coaching resume includes stints as an assistant coach with the Melbourne Storm (2011-13 and 2018-22), Wests Tigers (2013-16) and Parramatta Eels (2018-22).

He also spent time on the coaching staff in the New Zealand Kiwis and coached them in ten international matches.

In the 15-man code, he has previously worked as an assistant for the Argentina national team under Cheika and is the current Japanese assistant coach under Eddie Jones.

“Not only is it an opportunity to enhance my coaching but also one to do at a big club and a successful club, that are looking to add to that success this season," Kidwell said.

“I love winning and want to keep winning, wherever I am, and I would not have said yes to Cheik if I didn't think there was a chance of winning.

"The Premiership is a tough competition and Tigers are in the mix at the top and I want to help the players and coaches get even better.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity with Argentina and Michael and it will be good to connect again in Leicester.

"I'm grateful to be able to go with the blessing of Japan and Eddie Jones, who has told me to embrace the club, competition, learn all I can and bring it back at the end of the season.”

In his playing days, Kidwell was regarded as one of the greatest New Zealand players to lace up the boots in rugby league.

Over 13 seasons, he made 241 appearances for the Adelaide Rams, Parramatta Eels, Warrington Wolves, Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He also played 25 international matches for the Kiwis in which he won the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) with them in 2008 and was a member of the Sydney Rooster premiership-squad in 2002.

“It's great to be able to have someone of David's experience in coaching join us and, as well as that, he brings a unique perspective on the game that will offer a valuable, new point of view," coach Michael Cheika said.

“Having worked with him before, I know what positives he will bring into our environment and that extends beyond just the players to the coaches and staff with the experience and knowledge he can pass on to them to help us improve.

“David was a tough player, successful player and both of those mindsets are going to be important for us to have for the remainder of this season.”