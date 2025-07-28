Paul Vaughan, a former NRL forward for three different teams, has joined a new team for next season as he continues his rugby league playing career.\r\n\r\nLast playing in the NRL in 2022, Vaughan will remain overseas in the United Kingdom but has switched clubs from the Warrington Wolves to the York Knights on a one-year contract for the 2026 season.\r\n\r\nA six-time NSW Blues, two-time Australian Kangaroos and six-time Italian representative, the decision to leave Warrington comes as the 34-year-old has been with the club since 2023 and played over 60 matches for them.\r\n"Joining the Knights represents a new challenge in a different way for me," Vaughan said.\r\n"I bring a wealth of leadership to the club and I'm looking forward to linking up with the group, connecting with the fans, and being part of what's building at York."\r\nDuring his time in the NRL, Vaughan managed 205 first-grade appearances for the Canberra Raiders (2013-16), St George Illawarra Dragons (2017-21) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2022).\r\n"He's still one of the best props in Super League," said York head coach Mark Applegarth.\r\n"It's a real statement signing made by the club. As a coach, I'm looking forward to getting a real genuine leader of the pack."\r\n\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_46438" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: Paul Vaughan of the Blues and Dale Finucane of the Blues celebrate after winning game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]