Matthew Russell, a former NRL fullback for the Gold Coast Titans and 13-time international for Scotland, has inked a new contract that will not only see him continue his playing career but also link up with a new team.

A member of the Gold Coast Titans roster during the 2013 season, Russell agreed to a two-year contract with the Queensland-based side but returned to England halfway through his deal without playing a single match of first-grade.

Despite never featuring in a single NRL match, the fullback has had a successful career overseas and has now decided to take his talents to Oldham Roughyeds on a one-year contract until the end of 2026.

This will see him compete in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League.

“Oldham is a perfect fit, I haven't been able to show my full potential with my knee problem, but it has all been fixed now,” Russell said in a statement.

"My body feels the best it has ever been in my career and I feel my best years are still ahead of me.

"In the games I played last year, even when I was in and out of the team, it was probably the best I have played for a good few years.

"Fans are going to get the best version of myself, and I have already shown glimpses of what I am capable of."

Arriving at the club from Wakefield Trinity which saw him score six tries in seven games before a knee injury halted his campaign, Russell has amassed a total of over 200 matches overseas.

This included stints at Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Swinton Lions, Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh Leopards and Toulouse Olympique.

"Being fully fit, fans can expect some exciting rugby and a lot of carnage carrying the ball," Russell added.

"After hearing the ambitions of the club and the drive from Mike (Ford), it was something I wanted to be involved with.

"I had a few other offers but Oldham stood out the most – I feel I will be able to play my best rugby here and help the team thrive to where they want to be."