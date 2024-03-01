SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Ethan Parry of the Eels goes up for a high ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the New Zealand Warriors at Bankwest Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Released by the Parramatta Eels in the middle of the 2020 season, former NRL winger Ethan Parry will return to the field joining a new team.

Speaking to The Maitland Mercury, Maitland Pickers head coach Matt Lantry confirmed that the club has signed Parry for the upcoming Newcastle Rugby League season.

An Eels junior, Parry would go on to play two NRL games with the Eels in 2019 before being mutually released by the club in the middle of the following season after being upgraded to a train-and-trial contract.

Before making it in the NRL, the outside back was an Australian Schoolboys representative and Under-18s New South Wales representative in 2017.

Recently, The Daily Telegraph reported that his younger brother Cody Parry signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2024 season.

His move to Belmore came after being a member of the Eels SG Ball Cup Grand Final team and scoring eight tries in the opening three games.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 11: Ethan Parry runs with the ball during a Parramatta Eels NRL training session at Old Saleyards Reserve on March 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)