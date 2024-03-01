Released by the Parramatta Eels in the middle of the 2020 season, former NRL winger Ethan Parry will return to the field joining a new team.

Speaking to The Maitland Mercury, Maitland Pickers head coach Matt Lantry confirmed that the club has signed Parry for the upcoming Newcastle Rugby League season.

An Eels junior, Parry would go on to play two NRL games with the Eels in 2019 before being mutually released by the club in the middle of the following season after being upgraded to a train-and-trial contract.

Before making it in the NRL, the outside back was an Australian Schoolboys representative and Under-18s New South Wales representative in 2017.

Recently, The Daily Telegraph reported that his younger brother Cody Parry signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2024 season.

His move to Belmore came after being a member of the Eels SG Ball Cup Grand Final team and scoring eight tries in the opening three games.