After losing Paul Alamoti to the Penrith Panthers, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have reportedly poached talented youngster Cody Parry from the Parramatta Eels.

A winger, Parry is a former Australian Schoolboy and spent this season playing in the SG Ball Cup for the Parramatta Eels.

A promising and talented youngster, he scored four tries in Round 1 against the Sydney Roosters in the SG Ball Cup and would score another four tries in the next two games.

While the Eels would make the SG Ball Cup Grand Final and win the competition, the winger wouldn't play after Round 5 but accumulated ten tries in five games.

Cody Parry has now reportedly signed with the Bulldogs for the 2024 season, per News Corp's David Riccio on X (formerly Twitter). However, it is unknown whether he will join the club on a development contract, Top 30 contract or another type of contract.

He is also the younger brother of former Eels outside back Ethan Parry. Ethan Parry is also a former Australian Schoolboy and represented the NSW U18s in 2017 before making two appearances in the NRL for the Eels in 2019. However, the following season, he was mutually released by the Eels.

It is a massive addition for the Bulldogs and Cameron Ciraldo, as Parry is a sure-fire future NRL first-grader and continually impresses when he is on the football field. He will no doubt develop more under the tutelage of NSW Blues stars Josh Addo-Carr and Stephen Crichton at the club.

His reported arrival also coincides with Blake Wilson knocking back an offer to join the Parramatta Eels.