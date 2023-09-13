Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs winger Blake Wilson has reportedly knocked back an offer from rivals, the Parramatta Eels, for next season.

Wilson, who has shifted between the NSW Cup and NRL this season, made his NRL debut in Round 11 against the New Zealand Warriors and would play a further ten first-grade games for the club.

During this time, he scored six tries, which included bagging a hattrick against the Rabbitohs in Round 19, provided four try assists and managed 47 tackle busts and 11 line breaks, whilst running a total of 1436 metres (averaging 130 per game).

On Wednesday, News Corp journalist David Riccio revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Wilson has knocked back overtures from the Parramatta Eels to remain at the club.

This comes after fellow outside backs Paul Alamoti and Jake Averillo have taken up new opportunities with different clubs.

As announced yesterday, Alamoti will join the Penrith Panthers along with former Raiders halfback Brad Schneider and Wests Tigers fullback Daine Laurie.

Averillo will join the Dolphins and will be a part of the club's new arrivals alongside side Brisbane Broncos duo Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler.

“I wasn't expecting it to be honest, I had a patchy year with injuries and how many games I played because with the Melbourne Storm players coming back it sometimes pushes us out of the team but with the games I played I put some highlights together with my manager and sent them off to a few clubs,” he told News Corp last year after signing with the Bulldogs.

“We had a few clubs bite back but the Bulldogs were the most keen so I went down for a meeting and signed from there.”

The 23-year-old will be looking to cement his spot in the Bulldogs side next season as he contends with Jacob Kiraz, Josh Addo-Carr and new arrivals Stephen Crichton, Blake Taafee and Bronson Xerri for the outside back positions in the team.

