Renouf Atoni, a former utility back for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters, has reportedly signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Atoni is set to remain overseas in the Super League but will switch teams from Wakefield Trinity to the Castleford Tigers, per All Out Rugby League.

His arrival in 2026 makes him the latest recruit brought in by Castleford after they released hooker and Papua New Guinea international Judah Rimbu from the remainder of his contract by mutual consent.

After last being contracted in the NRL by the Sydney Roosters in 2022, where he failed to play a single match, he has spent the last three seasons with the Wakefield Trinity, in which he has notched up over 50 appearances.

Despite not playing for the Roosters, he managed 43 first-grade games for the Bulldogs between 2018 and 2021, scoring 12 points.

In 2018, Atoni played a crucial part in the Bulldogs winning the NSW Cup Grand Final against the Newtown Jets and would later win the NRL State Championship final, defeating the Redcliffe Dolphins (2018 QLD Cup winners).