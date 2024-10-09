A four-time premiership winner with the Brisbane Broncos, former winger Wendell Sailor has questioned the club's future following the departures of club legends Allan Langer and Kevin Walters.

The Brisbane Broncos have been ushered into a new era next season as Michael Maguire will take the coaching reigns from Kevin Walters after he was axed from the job following the club's fall from making the 2023 NRL Grand Final to finishing in 12th place in 2024.

Previously with the Broncos from 1993-2001 and teammates with both Walters and Langer, Sailor believes that Brisbane is in unfamiliar territory heading into next season and believes it will be a challenging time for them.

To make matters worse for the club from Red Hill, their looming salary cap problems mean they won't be able to bring any X-factors into the club over the next couple of seasons with the likes of Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Patrick Carrigan on big money deals.

This could also see either Kotoni Staggs or Selwyn Cobbo leave for the 2026 NRL season as they are expected to find interest in the open market, and it will be near impossible to keep them both if one doesn't decide to take a pay cut.

“I understand what the Broncos have done, but am I disappointed for Kevie? 100% I'm disappointed for Kevie," Sailor told Sportsday with Scott Sattler and Matt Rogers.

“When Alfie Langer, probably the greatest Bronco player of all time, says he is thinking about leaving the club, that concerns me.

“The Broncos will always be my club, and I'll always walk through those doors because of what they've done for me and my family.”

“It is not just a player's club, it's the fans. It's a club for everybody.”