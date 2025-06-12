After being found not guilty of two counts of rape, axed Brisbane Broncos forward TC Robati has revealed his intention to resume his NRL career and return to the competition.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Robati played 17 first-grade matches for the Broncos across two years before being released by the club at the beginning of the 2023 NRL season.

Sacked following back-to-back off-field incidents, the former back-rower has now been acquitted of two counts of rape but did plead guilty to groping a woman on a night out with former teammate and QLD Maroons star Patrick Carrigan.

In a trial that lasted one and a half days, Robati was sentenced to a two-year probation order and now has his eyes fully set on potentially returning to the NRL competition as he looks to move on with his life.

“He remains hopeful of resuming his professional career, and he has been in discussion with one other NRL team located in Sydney,” Robati's defence barrister David Funch said via AAP.