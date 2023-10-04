St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack De Belin is set to make a shock international switch that will see him represent a country that is not Australia.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Dragons forward will be selected and play for the Papua New Guinea Kumals at the end-of-season tournament.

This supposedly comes after De Belin was convinced by new Kumals head coach Justin Holbrook to make his international debut for Papua New Guinea. Despite playing three games for the NSW Blues in 2018, he has never donned the Kangaroos jersey or played on the international stage.

It is understood that up until now, he has rejected any advances to play for the Kumals. This included dismissing the idea to represent them at last year's Rugby League World Cup held in England.

The 32-year-old is eligible due to his grandmother being born in Papua New Guinea.

De Belin will bring a wealth of experience to the side and will likely join the likes of current NRL players Justin Olam, Alex Johnston, and Xavier Coates in the roster, as well as former NRL representatives Lachlan Lam, Nene McDonald and Edwin Ipape.