Two-time English international Mikolaj Oledzki has reportedly turned down multiple offers to join the NRL and instead decided to stay overseas for the next three seasons.

Debuting in the Super League in 2017, Oledzki has played 157 matches for the Leeds Rhinos and has been a key figure for them in the middle of the field, leading the forward pack.

Only 26, the front-rower is slowly entering the peak of his career but has already managed caps for the England Knights and England national team as he looks to push his case to be selected for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia later this year.

Recently signing a three-year extension to remain at the Leeds Rhinos, his agent, Craig Harrison, revealed that he turned down several offers from various NRL teams to join the competition and will instead continue to play under former Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur.

Considering he will be 29 at the end of his next deal, it is highly likely that he will continue to gain the attention of teams in the NRL if his form continues and could potentially take his talents down under.

“Mik had about six or seven offers from Super League and the NRL and we absolutely looked at every single one,” his agent Craig Harrison said on The Full 80 Minutes podcast.

“Mikolaj Oledzki got the best part of Craig Harrison. We grafted and we presented, we turned up as a family and we turned up with Mik's family.

“We did everything to ensure that this call – which was the biggest call of his life – was the right one. Did he get offered more money? 100 per cent.

“The more money wasn't just from the NRL but two offers from Super League were mind-blowing and miles above Leeds.”

Embed from Getty Images