NRL Rd 4 - Sharks v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 01: Dominic Young of the Knights warms up before the round four NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Newcastle Knights at PointsBet Stadium on April 01, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Newcastle Knights' 2022 breakout star, Dominic Young, is prepared to explore the market ahead of his contract expiry at the end of 2023.

Young had a phenomenal year for the struggling Newcastle outfit, scoring 14 tries in 20 appearances during his first full year of regular NRL football.

Capping off a successful year in club land, Young was selected in the English World Cup squad scoring nine tries in just five games, including a rare try quartet during England's 94-4 win over Greece.

England v France: Rugby League World Cup
BOLTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Dom Young of Englan during Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool A match between England and France at University of Bolton Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Now with his stocks higher than ever, Young's manager, Michael Cincotta believes it is time for his client to explore his options beyond 2023, but he believes there is every indication he remains in the Hunter Valley.

"He's got a good relationship there, so there's no reason to leave," Cincotta said per the Newcastle Herald. 

"He's got a lot of his friends there and has obviously settled in really well and come off a good year.

"There's every chance that he stays, but I'm just going through the process of making sure we look at all options while we can."

NRL Rd 1 - Roosters v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Dominic Young of the Knights celebrates with team mates after scoring a try as Sitili Tupouniua (L) and Sam Walker (R) of the Roosters look dejected during the round one NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights at Sydney Cricket Ground, on March 12, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Knights' recent acquisitions of talented English duo, Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce for 2024 is also believed to be a positive step in Young's retention; particularly in the case of Pearce-Paul who roomed with Young during last year's World Cup.

"That has to come into the equation. They're coming because Dom is there, so that's got to have some weighting," Cincotta continued.

"But they've also seen what Dom has been able to do from afar and are keen to replicate that themselves.

"I know that those guys are keen to get there because of Dom, so I guess they're probably interested in playing with Dom."

"We'd like to get things done sooner rather than later, just so Dom's clear and can focus even more.

"It's not something we want to rush but ideally we'd like to get it done as soon as possible."

 