Newcastle Knights' 2022 breakout star, Dominic Young, is prepared to explore the market ahead of his contract expiry at the end of 2023.

Young had a phenomenal year for the struggling Newcastle outfit, scoring 14 tries in 20 appearances during his first full year of regular NRL football.

Capping off a successful year in club land, Young was selected in the English World Cup squad scoring nine tries in just five games, including a rare try quartet during England's 94-4 win over Greece.

Now with his stocks higher than ever, Young's manager, Michael Cincotta believes it is time for his client to explore his options beyond 2023, but he believes there is every indication he remains in the Hunter Valley.

"He's got a good relationship there, so there's no reason to leave," Cincotta said per the Newcastle Herald.

"He's got a lot of his friends there and has obviously settled in really well and come off a good year.

"There's every chance that he stays, but I'm just going through the process of making sure we look at all options while we can."

The Knights' recent acquisitions of talented English duo, Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce for 2024 is also believed to be a positive step in Young's retention; particularly in the case of Pearce-Paul who roomed with Young during last year's World Cup.

"That has to come into the equation. They're coming because Dom is there, so that's got to have some weighting," Cincotta continued.

"But they've also seen what Dom has been able to do from afar and are keen to replicate that themselves.

"I know that those guys are keen to get there because of Dom, so I guess they're probably interested in playing with Dom."

"We'd like to get things done sooner rather than later, just so Dom's clear and can focus even more.

"It's not something we want to rush but ideally we'd like to get it done as soon as possible."