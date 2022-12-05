The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the addition of English duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Both are contract with the Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants respectively for the 2023 season, but were destined to join the NRL thereafter.

Multiple NRL clubs were believed to be interested in the duo, with Pearce-Paul playing at the Rugby League World Cup for an English side who made the semi-finals of the tournament, and Pryce impressing in the English Super League.

At 21 years of age, Pearce-Paul has fast become one of the best second rowers in the Super League, playing 38 games for the Wigan Warriors since his 2020 debut.

Pryce debuted in the middle of the 2021 season for the Giants, and has impressed in the competition.

Able to play in both the halves and fullback during his 28 games, Pryce told News Corp this week that he wants to develop into a number six.

Knights director of football Peter Parr commented on the signings.

“These are important signings for The Knights,” Parr said in a club statement.

“We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club.

“We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive.”

Both of the players English clubs have also confirmed their respective departures at the end of the 2023 season.

Wigan's executive director Kris Radlinski said the Warriors were disappointed to lose the star.

“We are all disappointed to lose Kai," he said in a statement.

“Having paid a transfer fee to London Broncos three years ago, our coaches have developed a very raw talent into an international rugby league player.

“We presented Kai with a very attractive and long-term contract. Ultimately, Kai's desire to go to the NRL was the determining factor.

“Kai is committed to Wigan for the 2023 season before leaving for Australia at the end of the year. He is an impressive young man who has been a pleasure to work with over the past few years.

“We expect a big year from Kai and then we will wish him well on his new adventure.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield's managing director Richard Thewlis revealed the club have known Pryce would exit for some time.

“We have known for some time now via Will's management and Will himself that he was set for a move in 2024 and we wish him every possible success.

It feels better for all concerned to get the news out now rather than have endless speculation during the early part of next year when contracts can tend to form a large part of the media questioning at every clubs weekly press briefings.

Will leaves in around a years time with our very best wishes for the future and we look forward to watching his progress down under. For our part we did of course want him to stay and gave him an opportunity to do so but his heart is set on a change of lifestyle and new challenge abroad."

Both players will arrive at the Knights in November of 2023 ahead of the 2024 season.