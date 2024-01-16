Emma Tonegato has inked a two-year contract, deciding to remain at the Cronulla Sharks NRLW until the end of the 2026 season.

The NRLW star, Sky Blues and Jillaroos representative and former Olympic Gold medallist was already contracted with the Sharks until the end of 2024 but has decided to commit for a further two seasons.

The 28-year-old - who featured in all nine matches - was the biggest signing in the club's NRLW history and will be looking to guide them to the finals after their maiden season in the competition last year.

The 2021 Dally M Medal winner spoke about re-signing with the club and the expectations for the club heading into their second season in the NRLW.

"It's been great to debut for the Sharks and the first season was really special to me. I'm excited to continue that legacy," Tonegato said

"Being a female in sport, we've always had such short-term contracts. It's the first time that I've locked in my future for a few years and I know where I'm going to be.

"Off field, that allows me to plan, know where I'm going to live and know what my income's going to be.

"It's the first time I've ever been in that position. It's really nice and I'm hoping that will translate to a stress-free on-field performance."

After the club announced her signing, they hinted that more signing announcements will be coming shortly as the future in the Shire looks brighter than ever.

"We have such a strong background of rugby league in the area. What's really exciting for me is to know that I'll be there to see those girls come through and be able to help them," Tonegato added.

"Hopefully, I can guide them and have an influence on their careers."

Cronulla Sharks NRLW head coach Tony Herman spoke about her recommitting for a further two seasons.

"It's a great re-signing for the club. Emma made the transition from fullback to five-eighth last season and had an exceptional year,” Herman said.

“She'll only get better into this season, so we're thrilled to have her as part of the club moving forward. We're looking forward to what she'll do in 2024.”