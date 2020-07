New Zealand Warriors youngster Isaiah Papaliā€™i could be on the move at season’s end, according to a report by Stuff.

The 21-year old is off-contract at the end of 2020 and reportedly keen to weigh up his options.

He has been offered a contract extension, but negotiations on Papaliā€™i’s best position at the club is what is keeping him from re-signing.

The Warriors believe Papaliā€™i’s best position is at lock, but Papaliā€™i, sees himself as a second rower moving forward in his career.

Because of this, Papaliā€™i is opting to test the waters in the market to see if other NRL clubs would be interested in taking him on in his preferred position.

With at least a dozen players out of contract at the Warriors come seasons end along with Papaliā€™iĀ and the club still yet to appoint a guaranteed coach going forward, it’s tough goings at the Warriors right now.