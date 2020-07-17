New Zealand Warriors youngster Isaiah Papali’i could be on the move at season’s end, according to a report by Stuff.

The 21-year old is off-contract at the end of 2020 and reportedly keen to weigh up his options.

He has been offered a contract extension, but negotiations on Papali’i’s best position at the club is what is keeping him from re-signing.

The Warriors believe Papali’i’s best position is at lock, but Papali’i, sees himself as a second rower moving forward in his career.

Because of this, Papali’i is opting to test the waters in the market to see if other NRL clubs would be interested in taking him on in his preferred position.

With at least a dozen players out of contract at the Warriors come seasons end along with Papali’i and the club still yet to appoint a guaranteed coach going forward, it’s tough goings at the Warriors right now.