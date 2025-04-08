NRL journeyman Tom Eisenhuth's future is in doubt after another concussion cut short his return to competitive rugby league over the weekend.

It is being reported by News Corp that Eisenhuth, who missed the end of the pre-season and opening rounds of the season, suffered another concussion in the NSW Cup over the weekend.

The head knock came about half an hour into the contest and will rule him out for another extended period.

The lock forward was one of the best for the Dragons last year, not missing a game and being at the top of plenty of key forward pack statistical areas for the Red V.

In what was undoubedly a career-best year for the forward, the 32-year-old, who had played 58 games for the Melbourne Storm over the previous five years, and made his debut with the Penrith Panthers way back in 2012 before not adding a game to his record for seven years, was one of the first-picked for Shane Flanagan each week.

Eyebrows were raised at the start of this year when he missed selection, only for the news regarding his pre-season concussion to surface.

That concussion saw him take an extended break away from rugby league as he worked with club medical staff to get his health right, and he will now have another extended break away from the sport, with his future becoming more uncertain.

He was only re-signed by the club late in the pre-season, and is off-contract again at the end of 2025 with the Dragons, who are playing a delicate balancing game in the forward pack as they look to sign a star and promote their youth talent.

Some of that - Hamish Stewart and Dylan Egan - has been on display in recent weeks, while Shane Flanagan will also likely hand a debut to Loko Pasifiki Tonga at some point this season.

The recent signing of David Klemmer from the Wests Tigers has eased some of the strain and pressure the Dragons were feeling, but the club are still out to sign a big name in the middle third to complement their rising stars.