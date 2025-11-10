Eight future NRL players have been selected into Australia's Under-16s rugby union squad after a standout campaign during the Under-16s Super Rugby season in the 15-man code.

Although the squad has been selected in the 15-man code, it includes eight juniors involved in various NRL pathways systems and played in the Harold Matthews Cup competition earlier this year.

These eight players are Asher Chapman (Dragons), Charlie Xuereb (Panthers), Cooper Williams (Tigers), Cordell Arama (Panthers), Kalasi Talakai (Rabbitohs), Payton Tarau (Rabbitohs), Thomas Longland (Sea Eagles), and Will Gencur (Roosters).

While fans may not be familiar with their names, Xuereb is regarded as one of the best prospects to ever come out of the famed Patrician Brothers' Blacktown and has helped lead his school to back-to-back Peter Mulholland Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Chapman and Tarau have been earmarked as long-term members of the spine at their respective teams, the Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Australia Under-16s Squad

Asher Chapman (NSW Waratahs, Illawarra Sports High School, Kiama Rugby Club)

Bareek Kleine-Deters Ausage (Western Force, Byford Secondary College, Southern Lions)

Charlie Xuereb (NSW Waratahs, Patrician Brothers Blacktown, Western Raptors)

Cooper Williams (NSW Waratahs, St Stanislaus' College, Canowindra Pythons)

Cordell Arama (NSW Waratahs, Patrician Brothers Blacktown, Blacktown Scorpions)

Denver Bradford (Queensland Reds, Nudgee College, Brothers)

Finn Hannon (NSW Waratahs, St Joseph's College, Mosman Whales)

Geoffrey Olivetti (ACT Brumbies, Marist College)

Hamish Ward (Victoria, Brighton Grammar School, Melbourne)

Henry Willis (Queensland Reds, Brisbane State High)

Hunter Hall (NSW Waratahs, Newington College, Scone Brumbies)

Izak Holmes (NSW Waratahs, Barker College, Newport Rugby Club)

James Smith (Queensland Reds, The Southport School)

Jeremiah Kite (Queensland Reds, Brisbane Boys College)

Julian Minto (NSW Waratahs, St Joseph's College, Mosman Whales)

Kaiasi Talakai (NSW Waratahs, Waverley College, Blacktown Scorpions)

Kaiawha Heke (Western Force, Aranmore Catholic College, Mandurah Pirates)

Leeson Tiakia (Western Force, Yanchep Secondary School, Joondalup Brothers)

Moses Faleafa (Queensland Reds, Brisbane Boys College)

Noah Gaffney (Queensland Reds, Brisbane Grammar School)

Payton Tarau (NSW Waratahs, Waverley College, Blacktown Scorpions)

Talmage Lemusu (NSW Waratahs, Waverley College, Blacktown Scorpions)

Thomas Longland (NSW Waratahs, St Augustine's College)

Will Gencur (NSW Waratahs, Kincumber High School, Lindfield Junior Rugby Club)

Wilson Ruthven (NSW Waratahs, St Augustine's College, Collaroy Cougars)