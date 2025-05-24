Asher Chapman, an impressive young prospect in both rugby league and rugby union, has opened up on his sporting journey with his sights set on making his NRL debut down the road.

The St George Illawarra Dragons may not have won an NRL premiership since 2010, but the club have some of the most promising juniors in rugby league come through their pathways as coach Shane Flanagan looks to guide the Red V to the title once again.

Over the past three seasons, Lyhkan King-Togia, Viliami Fifita, Dylan Egan, Hamish Stewart, Loko Pasifiki Tonga and the Couchman brothers - Ryan and Toby - are just a few that have successfully progressed through the ranks to make their NRL debuts.

Meanwhile, several others are attempting to follow in their footsteps and are part of the next breed of players coming through the club's pathways system.

One of these players is hooker Chapman, who is coming off a remarkable 12 months, which included representing the Under-16s City side in rugby league and being named in the Under-15s NSW Waratahs squad in the 15-man code.

Signing a three-year contract with the Dragons in mid-2024, the young dummy-half spoke to Zero Tackle about his aspirations to play in the NRL, how important his family has been to his sporting journey and reflected on his time representing City.

"It was probably one of the best experiences I've ever had. I'll remember it for my lifetime," Chapman told Zero Tackle.

"It means a lot representing the Steelers. I'm a Dragons fan and really grew up idolising Gareth Widdop.

"I loved it [rugby league] from a young age and it'd mean everything to play in the NRL. That's my dream!

"Now, I want to play consistent footy and keep my fitness up and help the boys around me and just be that leader."

Coming off the Harold Matthews Cup season with the Illawarra Steelers, which saw them make the second week of the finals, Chapman played alongside the likes of fullback Oliver Burton, halfback Jett Brookfield and back-rower Creighton Meafou.

However, the young prospect admitted that he wouldn't be where he is now without the guidance and help of his family and close friends, particularly his father.

"They've supported me all the time growing up and driving me to training and stuff," Chapman said.

"My dad and Mark Andrew, Benny Brookfield and Josh Starling have really helped me. They have taught me pretty much everything I know."