Charlie Xuereb is not even 18 years old yet, but the dual-code rising star is already considered one of the brightest prospects of his age in both rugby league and rugby union.

Over the past decade, Patrician Brothers in Blacktown has had several special talents come through the famed school, headlined by Canterbury Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton, Wests Tigers co-captain Jarome Luai, international representative Spencer Leniu and the May brothers - Tyrone, Terrell and Taylan.

Now, another young star is looking to follow in their footsteps and is already held in high regard by officials who believe he is the best young prospect to come out of the school in years.

A wanted man in league and union, Charlie Xuereb played a leading role in the school winning back-to-back Peter Mullhond Cup titles and has been a sensation for the Penrith Panthers and the NSW Waratahs in the Under-16s Super Rugby competition.

Still uncertain about which path he will take in the future, Xuereb spoke to Zero Tackle about playing the two codes and how important his family has been to his sporting journey, which is only just beginning.

"I'm still seeing where both take me. Wherever I can get better and whatever system takes me, I'll be grateful for," Xuereb told Zero Tackle.

Idolising Greg Inglis because of his Aboriginal background and Gold Coast Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, the young gun admitted that he still has plenty to develop on both ends of the field and wants to improve on anything that can help any of the teams he plays for emerge victorious.

"My mum and dad mean everything to me," he added.

"They're the reason why I'm where I am and I owe everything to them."