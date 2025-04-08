It appears that Zac Lomax will spend the next six weeks on the sidelines after scans confirmed a fractured foot, delivering a brutal double blow to both Parramatta's resurgence and New South Wales' State of Origin preparations.

The injury was sustained during the Eels' 23-22 golden-point win over his former club St George Illawarra, a match that ended with Lomax kicking the decisive field goal.

That moment of triumph looks to be his last NRL contribution for some time. Lomax was named on the wing for the Eels' Round 7 clash against Canberra in Darwin, but his withdrawal opens the door for Bailey Simonsson to return to the top grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simonsson, who has been sidelined since last season with an ACL injury, is expected to slot into the centres, with Sean Russell likely shifting to the wing.

The timing couldn't be worse for Parramatta, who had only just posted their first win of the season under new coach Jason Ryles.

Lomax has been a standout in a struggling side, and his absence threatens the Eels' hopes of building momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the NSW Blues, the news compounds an already unsettled backline picture ahead of Origin I in Brisbane on May 28.

Lomax was firmly in contention to retain his spot after a strong showing in last year's series, but this setback puts his hopes on ice.

With Brian To'o also sidelined by a hamstring issue, Blues coach Laurie Daley may be forced into a significant backline reshuffle.