The Parramatta Eels' rebuild under Jason Ryles just keeps getting better, with the rookie coach locking in yet another young star.\r\n\r\nThe club has secured the services of Australian Schoolboys star Jackson Koina, snatching him from the Brisbane Broncos' clutches.\r\n\r\nSon of former Eel Nathan Koina, Jackson will join Ryles' ranks on a deal that will keep him in Parramatta until 2028, with the expectation that he will transition into the NRL squad.\r\n\r\nKoina's impressive form at the ASSRL Championships, at which he won Queensland's player of the carnival award, saw his stocks boost dramatically.\r\n\r\nThe Eels have been building an extremely impressive roster of young talent, having had seven Australian schoolboy representatives across the past two national titles.\r\n\r\nBy snagging Koina, the Eels shore up their forward stocks as they head into a new era, with Junior Paulo reaching the twilight of his career, and Ryan Matterson and Shaun Lane both departing the club in one way or another.\r\n\r\nSport Confidential reports that Koina will join the Eels at the end of the season, as he looks to transition out of Year 12 and into a career in rugby league.