Parramatta Eels were left with a gaping hole in their formidable backline when Zac Lomax quit the club in the offseason, but have moved swiftly in a bid to recover from the star's exit.

The club confirmed on Monday the signing of experienced outside back Brian Kelly on a two-year deal, securing his services through to the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Kelly joins the Eels after being granted an early release from the final year of his contract with the Gold Coast Titans, bringing 190 games of top-grade experience to the Eels' backline.

The 29-year-old has been identified as a key addition as Parramatta look to strengthen their outside backs heading into 2026, with the versatile centre capable of covering multiple positions across the back five.

Eels General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill said Kelly's experience and attacking presence were central to the club's decision to move early.

"We had an opportunity to strengthen our outside backs, which was a positional area of need, and Brian certainly fits that need very well for us," O'Neill said in a club statement.

"Jason and the coaching staff are looking forward to working with Brian, who adds a greater attacking dimension to our game.

"With nearly 200 NRL games to his name, Brian's experience will be a real benefit to the broader squad."

Kelly arrives at Parramatta after spending seven seasons with the Titans, where he made 143 appearances following his move north in 2019 after beginning his NRL career at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Beyond his on-field value, Kelly has also represented Country NSW, the Prime Minister's XIII and the Indigenous All Stars, and is widely respected for his leadership and community work.

The Eels will now look to integrate Kelly into their squad as preparations ramp up for the 2026 campaign, with the experienced back expected to provide immediate depth, stability and professionalism across the park.