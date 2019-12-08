Parramatta are on the cusp of re-signing hooker Reed Mahoney and backrower Shaun Lane on long-term deals, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It comes just days after the Eels locked down Michael Jennings, Oregon Kaufusi and Dylan Brown in a a sweep of key signatures.

The club is reportedly hopeful of securing Mahoney and Lane by Christmas or early in the new year.

The pair are off contract at the end of next season and there is a mutual desire between them and the club to stay put.

Paramatta officials would not comment on the contract negotiations or the value of them but confirmed that talks had begun.

It is believed that Mahoney and Lane are the club’s two key priorities of players off contract and they have spoken to their agents about staying at Bankwest Stadium.

George Jennings, Kane Evans, Brad Takairangi and Will Smith are also off-contract and reportedly playing for their future.