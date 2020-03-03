The Parramatta Eels have shored up their forward pack with the re-signing of towering backrower Shaun Lane on a three-year deal.

Lane joined the Eels in 2019 and was awarded the Jack Gibson NRL Coaches Award for best forward at the club in his first season.

Foxsports.com.au is reporting the new deal is worth around $1.3 million over the three years.

“Shaun has been great for the Club since joining us in 2019 and we are really pleased that he has decided to commit to the Club for the long term”, said Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos on the club website.

Lane’s retention follows on from some other strong re-signings for the Blue and Gold club including Dylan Brown (2023), Oregon Kaufusi (2022) and Marata Niukore (2022).