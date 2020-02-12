Eels prop Kane Evans has set a date for his retirement, revealing he looks to hang up the boots in four years time.

While time may be on Evans side, the towering Parramatta front-rower has expressed his concern over the safety of landing a spot on Brad Arthur’s lineup rather than a new deal.

Evans finished 2019 in the same form the Eels recruited him on big money for, though he hasn’t been able to find a consistent run of form since moving out west for the 2018 season.

Junior Paulo and Penrith recruit Reagan Campbell-Gillard are set to have the front-row positions locked down, meaning Evans may just be fighting for an interchange position alongside the likes of Daniel Alvaro, Oregon Kaufusi, Peni Terepo, Ray Stone and Stefano Utoikamanu.

The 28-year-old has listed the next four years to likely be his last, with plans to retire coming sooner than most expected.

“I want to play until I’m 32 and then retire. I don’t know how many more pre-seasons my body can go through,” Evans told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I want to be playing NRL this year. When I get my chance I’ll try to dominate, do what I do, try and win a comp and get a new contract.

“I want to start well and then see where I’ll be in 2021.”

Evans said he is well aware of the upcoming young talent the Eels possess in their forward arsenal, including Utoikamanu and development player Sam Hughes.

“They’re young lads, but Sammy Hughes is one of the best props I’ve seen for his age, he’s so big and natural – he’s a beast – and Stefano is the biggest and fittest prop I’ve seen, and he’s only 19,” Evans said.