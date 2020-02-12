Eels prop Kane Evans has set a date for his retirement, revealing he looks to hang up the boots in four years time.
While time may be on Evans side, the towering Parramatta front-rower has expressed his concern over the safety of landing a spot on Brad Arthur’s lineup rather than a new deal.
Evans finished 2019 in the same form the Eels recruited him on big money for, though he hasn’t been able to find a consistent run of form since moving out west for the 2018 season.
Junior Paulo and Penrith recruit Reagan Campbell-Gillard are set to have the front-row positions locked down, meaning Evans may just be fighting for an interchange position alongside the likes of Daniel Alvaro, Oregon Kaufusi, Peni Terepo, Ray Stone and Stefano Utoikamanu.
The 28-year-old has listed the next four years to likely be his last, with plans to retire coming sooner than most expected.
“I want to play until I’m 32 and then retire. I don’t know how many more pre-seasons my body can go through,” Evans told The Sydney Morning Herald.
“I want to be playing NRL this year. When I get my chance I’ll try to dominate, do what I do, try and win a comp and get a new contract.
“I want to start well and then see where I’ll be in 2021.”
Evans said he is well aware of the upcoming young talent the Eels possess in their forward arsenal, including Utoikamanu and development player Sam Hughes.
“They’re young lads, but Sammy Hughes is one of the best props I’ve seen for his age, he’s so big and natural – he’s a beast – and Stefano is the biggest and fittest prop I’ve seen, and he’s only 19,” Evans said.
There is a young man with his head screwed on. Making plans now for the future so he won’t hang around for one season too long. I wish a few other players would do the same. I wish him the best for the coming seasons.
Just question to the eels fans
Have you guys seen tepai meroroa playing for the Waratahs, if so how is he going?
Not good to hear him already talking about retirement.
He hasn’t really progressed to the level expected from one being awarded player of the year when playing in the under 21’s
He had lots of potential, was pretty good for the Roosters but doesn’t seem to have the drive, consistency and killer needed to be a top class front rower.
Good player at the Sydney Roosters And played Test footy while there. Evans got squeezed out due to the huge amount of home developed Roosters talent at the time, with JWH, Taukeiaho, Tetevano, Liu, Napa and Moa.
Evens has not reached the level he acheived at Sydney. Played ok last season but I reckon he will get squeezed out of Parra at seasons end.
Watch for Penrith, Soufths or the other hopeless teams like the Titans fight it out for the soon to be released prop.
Was injured after he left the feather dusters and never got back to form.
In all honesty he was never that good to begin with and built his rep on one big tackle he did.
Has filled a gap at Parra but is not needed.
Will be a back up until his contract is up then he will be released.
Ironically the photo shows Evans and Hayne standing there doing nothing for Parra!….Evans might need some motivation from ‘Big Papi’ to survive four more years
Chalky you lost me at “head screwed on” 😂😂😂😂
That’s ok, would you like me to use more simple wording, or are youjust trying to be funny? I’m ok either way.
Laughable MarkWood’s Nuggets Home Grown Junior Talent..
JWH. New Zealand born & raised rep player, who was playing first grade at Manly , before being bought by your Chickens.
Tetevano. New Zealander born rep player . Played for Cook Islands & New Zealand. Played at Newcastle 2011-2014, before being bought by the Chickens.
Liu. Born & raised in New Zealand . New Zealand & Samoan rep player. Moved to Australia as a teenager to play in Queensland ( Keebra Park ) . Before being bought by the Chickens.
Napa. Born & raised in Queensland. Played his junior football in Queensland. Before being bought by your chickens.
Moa. Tongan Born, Juniors in Queensland. Tongan & New Zealand international. Played for Cronulla in 2008 , Hull FC :2009-2012. Before being bought by the chickens.
Taukeiaho. Born & raised in New Zealand. Tongan & New Zealand international. Played for the Warriors in 2013. Before being bought by your chickens.
Your knowledge of your ‘home grown’ Nuggets talent is astounding!
Not one of your list are Nuggets junior talent.
Do you have another list of the Nuggets home grown junior talent ? I need another good laugh. 😂