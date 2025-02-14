After playing second fiddle to mastermind coaches Craig Bellamy and Trent Robinson over the last few seasons, Jason Ryles is now the snake's head for the Parramatta Eels.

The rookie coach has been donned as the man to lead the Eels from the bottom of the ladder, taking over Brad Arthur's 11-year tenure with the club.

While that's a lot of pressure to place on any rookie coach, recent history tells us that elite NRL systems produce elite NRL coaches, as evidenced by former Penrith Panthers assistants Cameron Ciraldo and Andrew Webster, who both won Coach of the Year awards since joining their respective clubs.

Now, as we head into Ryles' first match with the Eels on Friday, his squad has opened up on how the rookie coach is adjusting, as well as how the players are adjusting to him.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Eels backrower Shaun Lane revealed his prediction for Ryles ahead of the 2025 season, admitting he expects the hard-nosed coach to soften up as their campaign progresses.

"He's very calm, he's very relaxed and he's very understanding as a coach at training.

"In saying that, it's a game where people get very tightly strung and emotional, and I expect there'll be some times where he too gets emotional. It's one of the toughest jobs going around, I think, where their whole life's dedicated to this thing."

While it's hard to imagine the cool-headed former prop getting emotional, his side could feel his passion before a ball was even kicked.

"He [Ryles] is passionate, absolutely, and he's obviously very intelligent [and] loves his footy," incoming Origin winger Zac Lomax exclaimed.

"But I think he's really understanding in wanting to get to know his players. He really wants to get the best out of his players on a personal level, as well... He just gives you the belief in yourself to be able to go and play the game you want to play."

Although it's Ryles who is the big boss in the Parramatta locker room, garnering the respect of pack leader Junior Paulo is sure to elevate his status as he begins his tenure.

"Rylesy's been really good," Paulo said.

"He's definitely got a bit of an aura around him, and obviously he's come from successful systems in the Roosters and Melbourne for so long."

When asked about his new coach's strengths, Paulo admitted it was his desire to elevate those around him that stood out to him the most.

"Just being able to bring the best out of everyone [is a strength of his]. He's a really understanding person and [understands] that not every individual is the same person.

"He's got his own way of bringing the team together and really just enjoying each other's company."

It's clear that Ryles has earned the love from his side in only a couple of months in the Blue and Gold, a hard task when taking over a squad that has had the same coach for over a decade.

Jason Ryles will don the Eels logo in the coach's box for the first time this Friday as his squad takes on the Newcastle Knights in their first trial match of 2025.