The Eels are licking their wounds after a loss to the Melbourne Storm in the qualifying final last weekend and now have some devastating injury news to top it off.

Maika Siva’s season is over after he suffered an MCL injury, while Blake Ferguson is in a race against the clock to be fit for the Eels upcoming semi-final against South Sydney.

The Eels will give Ferguson as long as possible to prove his fitness for the do-or-die clash.

If Ferguson does miss out it could send the Eels backline into disarray, Waqa Blake may be forced from centres to the wing as cover, with Brad Takairangi a chance to return to the run-on side.

George Jennings looms as the likely replacement for Siva.

Ferguson was sent for scans on Sunday but it is likely his fate won’t be revealed until just before kick-off.

The Eels play the Rabbitohs on Saturday night at Bankwest Stadium.