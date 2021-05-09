Parramatta are facing the possibility of entering Magic Round this weekend without enough senior players.

A string of suspensions, injuries and players chosen to play reserves football in Round 9 is now sure to give coach brad Arthur a selection headache.

The NRL contacted clubs last week to suggest senior players be withdrawn from reserves football and placed in a ‘bubble’ to ensure they are eligible to enter Queensland for Magic Round.

The league fears the Queensland Government could opt to lock out any players or staff that haven’t permanently been a part of their respective clubs lockdown bubble given New South Wales’ recent COVID-19 outbreak.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Parramatta opted to have a number of players feature in the NSW Cup on the weekend, with those players potentially facing the reality of not being permitted into Queensland.

Wiremu Greig, Joey Lussick, Michael Oldfield, Jordan Rankin, Ray Stone and Will Penisini all featured in the reserves last Friday.

Added to those concerns, playmaker Dylan Brown and forward Marata Niukore have already accepted three and two game suspensions respectively, while hooker Reed Mahoney is battling a head knock and is in doubt to feature for the Eels’ clash with the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium.

The Herald suggests Arthur could have just the 17 players available to face New Zealand on Sunday, with injured duo Nathan Brown and Waqa Blake also no certainties to play.

17 players would see the Eels manage to run out with a full starting side, but would have no option in reinforcements for either late changes or an 18th-man sub should they be required.