Parramatta Eels skipper Mitchell Moses has provided a grim update on his condition as the club sit at the bottom of the NRL ladder heading into Round 3.

After a disappointing 32-6 loss against the Wests Tigers, the news for Parramatta fans has gone from bad to worse with Moses set to spend even longer on the sidelines than originally expected.

Previously listed to return in Round 6, the halfback revealed on Channel Nine on Sunday that he won't be available for selection for another "five or six weeks, meaning he will return in either Round 7 or 8.

This will see the Eels face the Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders without the Origin and Kangaroos halfback.

“It's taking its time. It doesn't get much blood flow down there,” Moses said on the television broadcast.

“It's taking its time at the moment. It's a bit frustrating.

“It is what it is. I can't control that. I can only control what I'm doing for the boys, helping out at training.

“I'm not too sure, hopefully it's another five or six weeks ... hopefully I'm back sooner rather than later.”