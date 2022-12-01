The Parramatta Eels have reportedly confirmed that Mitchell Moses will not be going anywhere for the 2023 NRL season.

The star halfback was yesterday linked with a shock raid by the Wests Tigers for an immediate transfer to the joint venture club for next year.

It would have required the Eels releasing him from his contract, which ends at the completion of the 2023 season, with Moses currently in negotiations with both the Eels, and other clubs, over the size and length of his next deal following the November 1 deadline passing.

News Corp are now reporting that the Eels have knocked back any chance of the Tigers taking Moses off their hands for 2023.

No official comments have been provided, but he will not be given a release for next year - that much has become clear.

Where Moses will play his football beyond the end of the 2023 campaign is still up for dispute with the Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs both said to be interested in facilitating an exit from the Eels, who are desperate to keep Moses.

It's understood Moses' negotiations have been pushed back given he is still on leave after playing for Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup, where he guided the nation to the quarter-finals before an eventual loss to the tournament champions, Australia.

Moses himself was at one stage an outsider for Australian selection, although ultimately missed that boat with both Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans staying fit and being selected.

The Parramatta half was among the best number sevens in the competition throughout 2022 as he took the Eels to a grand final - their first since 2011 and one which broke the semi-final curse - although they fell to the Penrith Panthers in the decider.

Moses will now have a monumental decision to make, with reports that other clubs will outmatch the money on offer from the blue and gold, who are also in the midst of trying to hang onto five-eighth Dylan Brown.

Brown took up a player option for 2023 to remain at Parramatta, but is now off-contract and could command up to seven figures with more than half the competition said to be interested.