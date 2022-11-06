The Parramatta Eels could be facing a sudden pre-season predicament ahead of the new season, inadvertently dealt to them by local rivals and grand final opponents Penrith.

The Panthers and Eels have held a regular pre-season match for the majority of recent seasons, but that fixture could be suddenly brought undone by the NRL's plans to reintroduce the World Club Challenge in February.

That fixture is expected to take place on the last weekend before the regular season begins, leaving the Eels suddenly one fixture short in their pre-season plans and scrambling to find a new opponent for their schedule.

With an odd number of teams in the NRL next season, the odds are increased that the Eels will be able to find an available opponent, and the Daily Telegraph reports that the club has begun its search.

The World Club Challenge hasn't been played since February 2020, just weeks before the start of the global pandemic. That last clash was contested between the Sydney Roosters and St Helens, with the NRL premiers emerging 20-12 winners.

Should the match go ahead next year, it will offer a tantalising look at the two of the best teams across recent years in both competitions. St Helens have won the last four Super League titles, while the Panthers have won the last two NRL grand finals and have appeared in the last three.

Though the match typically takes place in England, there are already a number of Penrith Panthers players participating in the World Cup. With the tournament not finishing until November 20 and the players facing a delayed return to pre-season, it was an unrealistic expectation that they should want to head back to England so soon after coming home.